Police in Whitehorse are looking for witnesses who saw a woman driving recklessly on the Alaska Highway on Thursday morning.

RCMP say the 36-year-old woman drove her pickup truck into the oncoming lane of traffic, side-swiping another vehicle, and forcing other drivers to swerve out of her path.

It happened just after 8 a.m. near the top of Robert Service Way. The woman's vehicle eventually came to a stop near Canyon Crescent, where police arrived and arrested her.

She was charged with several offences, including impaired driving, driving while disqualified, dangerous driving and obstructing a peace officer.

Whitehorse RCMP say anybody who saw the woman driving recklessly, or had to swerve to avoid her, should contact them at 667-5555.