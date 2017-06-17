Whitehorse RCMP are seeking witnesses to a reported hit and run on June 17.

The incident occurred at about 12:20 p.m. on Teslin Road in Whitehorse.

A child was allegedly struck by a truck, and the driver then fled the scene, according to an RCMP request for public assistance on Facebook.

The child was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

RCMP described the double-cab truck as about 10 years old, white, either a Dodge or Ford, with scratches on it.

The driver is believed to be male.

Anyone with information about incident can contact Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555.