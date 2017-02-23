RCMP in Whitehorse are investigating after a man was apparently stabbed in the leg Wednesday afternoon in the city's downtown.

Police say they responded to a call about the injured man at Fourth Avenue and Black Street just before 5:30 p.m. The 56-year-old man appeared to have suffered stab wounds to his leg.

Police say he was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was later released.

RCMP say one "person of interest" was then arrested at a nearby residence on unrelated matters, and police are investigating the person's connection to the incident.

No charges have been laid.

Police are still investigating, but say there is no reason to believe the public is at risk.