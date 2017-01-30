A Whitehorse woman was acquitted Friday for driving while suspended after her doctor testified she is diabetic and her lack of memory of getting behind the wheel was due to dangerously low blood sugar levels.

Doris Kerr is a courts worker with type I diabetes, requiring insulin injections to regulate her blood sugar levels. About a year ago security guards found her driving aimlessly in circles in the law courts' underground parking lot.

When they tried to get her attention, Kerr drove back onto the street, and minutes later crashed her car into the courthouse flower garden. She has no memory of it.

"My client was coming back from the Canada Games Centre at lunch time after doing a yoga class and doesn't remember very much after coming up to the door," said Kerr's lawyer, David Tarnow.

"She apparently had trouble finding her parking spot — she doesn't remember that — and crashed into the side of the building. She has no memory until the ambulance attendant gave her some glucose to wake her up."

That incident cost Kerr her driver's licence and left her so afraid of another episode, she testified she became afraid to leave the house.

Six months later, Kerr told the court, she was at home alone watching television, and the next thing she knew police were helping her out of the car she had crashed into a neighbourhood roundabout.

"She has no memory of driving there," said Tarnow. "She had no place to go, no reason to be there."

A doctor testified Kerr has "hypoglycemic unawareness," where deep drops in blood sugar levels can occur without triggering warning symptoms such as sweating and shaking. Unaware, patients can lapse into severe hypoglycemia, becoming confused, disoriented or unconscious.

Tarnow says it's among the most unusual defences he has ever made.

"It's rare, but common with people with severe diabetes," he said. "I haven't heard about it in 40 years [of practice] but it appears to have happened."

Judge Richard Schneider concluded, after all she's been through, he can't believe Kerr would knowingly get behind the wheel.

Kerr has since sold her car and been fitted with an automatic insulin injection device.