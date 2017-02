Whitehorse RCMP say there was no foul play in the death of a Whitehorse woman earlier this week. (Chris Windeyer/CBC)

The Whitehorse RCMP say the death of a Whitehorse woman earlier this week is not considered suspicious.

The 66-year-old woman was found dead by police in a downtown apartment on Tuesday.

The police say the investigation, which included an autopsy, determined there was no evidence of foul play.

The woman's name has not been released at the request of the family.

The Yukon Coroner's investigation into the death will continue.