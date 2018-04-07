Whitehorse Correctional Centre inspection report will focus on effects of segregation

A report into the Whitehorse Correctional Centre will specifically look at the connection between segregation and the effects of its use on people with mental illness.

David Loukidelis spoke at the Exploring Justice Our Way conference, put on by the Council of Yukon First Nations Friday, about some of the things he plans to address in the report.

Loukidelis was appointed by Justice Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee in November to complete an independent review of the facility, in light of the controversial case of Michael Nehass, a mentally ill inmate who spent years in the facility.

Loukidelis told the conference he has conducted interviews with many people involved with the correctional centre, such as government workers, guards, management, health services and current and former inmates who have been in solitary confinement.

"I think all of these discussions and interviews have helped to inform my understanding as the work continues about what's going on in terms of use of segregation and mental health at the facility," he said.

Loukidelis is looking to address some questions around the use of segregation such as: is segregation ever appropriate? Are the circumstances in which it's used appropriate? Are the individuals placed in confinement appropriate? Are there alternatives to segregation?

"On any given day, a very high percentage of the individuals there are suffering from some sort of mental wellness challenge and there is a very, very high proportion that are suffering from alcoholism or other substance abuse addictions," he said.

Indigenous people over-represented in Yukon prisons: report

Loukidelis said these underlying problems have an impact on behaviour leading to disciplinary charges or segregation, raising the question on how this impacts an inmate's mental health.

Indigenous people are over-represented in Yukon prisons, according to a Report Card on the Criminal Justice System. The proportion of Indigenous people in total custodial admission is three times what is represented in the population.

Loukidelis said he is looking at accessibility of mental-health services for inmates and waiting times.

"I certainly would hope that my work is part of the change that we have all acknowledged here needs to be made and if I can contribute in some small way to that change I would be very grateful for that as well," said Loukidelis.

Council of Yukon First Nations also issuing report

Council of Yukon First Nations is also issuing its own report on the First Nation's position on the correctional centre. Jennie Cunningham, a Whitehorse lawyer, was hired by the council to author the report. Through consultations, the team has identified six themes it will address including issues of advocacy and access to legal council, the need for consultation with First Nations, and the impermeability of the prison.

Both Cunningham and Loukidelis talked about the need to make changes to the physical structure of the prison to make the environment more welcoming, and the need to look at making cultural based reintegration programing.

People had the opportunity to share their experiences with the justice system at the conference while Cunningham and Loukidelis made notes for their separate reports.

It was not disclosed when the Council of Yukon First Nations report will be released.

Loukidelis' report is scheduled to be presented to the justice minister by May 15. Once presented, the minister will have 90 days accept the recommendation in the report and make a response.

It is unknown if it will be made public.