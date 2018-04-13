Whitehorse city workers give notice of possible strike Monday

The City of Whitehorse says its unionized workers have given notice of a possible strike starting 8 a.m. Monday, if a deal is not reached over the weekend.

According to the city, it would involve approximately 300 workers represented by the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC).

They would join the 34 unionized transit workers in labour action. Those workers — most of them city bus drivers — have been on a work-to-rule campaign since Mar. 19. The union intends to "escalate" that action on Monday morning as well, the city says.

Negotiations between PSAC and the city are scheduled to continue this weekend, with the help of a mediator.

Steve Geick, president of the Yukon Employees Union which represents city workers, said in a statement earlier this week that the city is seeking "costly economic concessions" that the union cannot agree to.

The city says an essential services agreement is in place with the union, in case there's a strike next week. The details of that agreement have not been released.

City firefighters are part of a different union, and would not be involved in any labour disruption.