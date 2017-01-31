Whitehorse city councillors voted unanimously on Monday to raise property taxes and user fees for city services.

Taxes on residential, non-residential and agricultural properties are going up by about 1.2 per cent this year. That works out to an increase of about $47 this year for the average homeowner.

Mayor Dan Curtis says the increases are required to keep up with inflation.

"No increase is a welcome increase but the reality is, if we have zero, it will catch up with us," he said.

"I think the City of Whitehorse has been caught with that in the past — we've had substantial increases just to catch up with inflation."

Curtis also said the city's tax rates are "incredibly, incredibly competitive," when compared to other cities.

The new rates are retroactively effective, to Jan. 1, 2017.

Water and sewer rates are also going up — the flat rate by four per cent and the metered rate by 3.5 per cent — to cover an increase in operating costs.

There will also be increases to waste management fees, park rental and cemetery fees (1.5 per cent), and recreation facility service fees (also 1.5 per cent, effective Sept. 1).