Christine Smith was hired as Whitehorse city manager in 2014. (City of Whitehorse)

Whitehorse's city manager has been fired "effective immediately", according to a news release from city hall.

Christine Smith has held the job since 2014.

The city has not said why Smith was removed, calling it "a Human Resources matter". The news release says no one from the city will be commenting further.

Linda Rapp, the director of community and recreation services, will fill the role until city council appoints an interim city manager.

Recruitment of a new manager will begin "in a timely and efficient manner," mayor Dan Curtis says in the release.

Smith ruffled feathers early in her tenure as city manager when she fired two long-time senior managers "without cause". That move prompted city councillor Kirk Cameron to resign in protest.

One of the fired managers, Rob Fendrick, later won a seat on council.