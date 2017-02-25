This week marked the 10th anniversary of what was the largest national sporting event ever held north of 60: the 2007 Canada Winter Games in Whitehorse. It was the first — and so far the only — time the Games have been held in the North.

'The legacy of the Games has been legion,' said Piers McDonald, who was the host society president. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

The Games officially opened on Feb. 23, 2007, bringing thousands of people and millions of dollars to the territory — and its legacy is still apparent.

"This was a huge workout for this community," said Piers McDonald, who was president of the Games' host society.

"Literally one in five residents were volunteering in one way or another... Some people put in thousands of hours over a number of years planning for this event. We had an excellent staff, many of whom have gone on to jobs in the community.

"The legacy of the Games has been legion."

Costs and benefits

According to an economic assessment by the Canadian Sport Tourism Alliance, the Games contributed an estimated $75.2 million to Yukon's gross domestic product, and generated $176.7 million in economic activity.

The legacy includes substantial bricks-and-mortar, namely the $43 million Canada Games Centre, an athletes' village — which was later converted into seniors' and students' housing — and a chalet at Mount Sima, the city's downhill ski facility.

The Games Centre has become a much-loved facility in Whitehorse, with its 25-metre pool and "lazy river," indoor running track, soccer pitch, two ice rinks (one Olympic-sized, one NHL-sized), fitness centre and "flexihall".

But it hasn't been cheap; the City of Whitehorse says it gulps down $8 million annually to operate the centre.

It collects about $1 million in membership fees each year, and otherwise the city recovers around half of the operating costs.

Launching Yukon athletes' careers

Not only were the 2007 Games the first to be held in the North, it was also the first time every provincial and territorial team went home with a medal.

The weather during the first week of competition was bitterly cold, with wind chills pushing temperatures to –46. But the outdoor athletes pushed gamely on, and indoor events, cultural performances, and socializing took the sting of the wind away.

Women's hockey at the Games in Whitehorse. For many young athletes, the Games are a gateway to elite competition. (Canada Games/Scott Grant)

For many of the Yukon athletes, the Games were a gateway to elite competition.

Cross-country skier Emily Nishikawa was 17 years old when she won bronze in the women's relay at the Games. She says that launched her skiing career.

"[The Games] had a huge impact on my ski career. Ten years later, I'm still pursuing my dreams as a ski racer," she said from Lahti, Finland, where she's competing as part of the Canadian team at the World Cross Country ski competition.

Could Whitehorse pull off such an event again?

It's a possibility; the city is on the rotation to potentially host the Games again in 2027.

It all depends on whether that cadre of seasoned volunteers steps forward once again.