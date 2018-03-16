Whitehorse transit workers say they'll walk off the job early Monday morning, unless a last-minute deal can be reached with the city.

"We've served notice to strike. That doesn't necessarily mean we're going to be on strike," said Steve Geick, president of the Yukon Employees Union, which represents the 34 workers. Most are bus drivers, plus some administrative and maintenance staff.

Yukon Employees Union president Steve Geick says the city is seeking concessions that the union can't accept. (Yukon Employees Union)

The union has set a strike deadline of 6 a.m. Monday. Without a deal in place by then, city busses will be out of service.

Geick says contract negotiations this week reached an impasse, over severance pay and long service awards for employees. He says the city is seeking concessions that the union can't accept.

"We are not going to negotiate away something that future employees of the city will get," he said.

The strike would not affect other city workers, who have also been in contract negotiations with the city.

Make other arrangements, city tells transit users

City of Whitehorse spokesperson Myles Dolphin said talks with the union will continue through the weekend.

"Right now, we still hope to reach an agreement before Monday morning," he said.

Dolphin says the city is working on a contingency plan in case of a strike, and the city is urging transit users to make alternate arrangements for getting around on Monday.

He suggests taking cabs, arranging car pools, or "maybe taking your bicycle or walking to work, if it's nicer outside."