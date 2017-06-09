The City of Whitehorse is working with local cyclists to come up with a plan to make the city more bike-friendly.

The city, along with the Whitehorse Urban Cycling Coalition, is drafting the city's first "Bicycle Network Plan." The goal is to have the plan for future development of bike lanes on roads, and protected, multi-use paths.

"When a street is being rebuilt, or there are investments being made, we don't [want to] miss the opportunity, and we can build that piece of infrastructure when the time comes," said Forest Pearson of the Urban Cycling Coalition.

Forest Pearson of the Whitehorse Urban Cycling Coalition says there is still a lot of work to be done on the city's plan. (Submitted by Forest Pearson)

He says there is still a lot of work to be done with the plan.

"There is a big portion of the population that is interested in cycling, but they are concerned," Pearson said. "They fear traffic and things like that.

"It's just that we haven't built a town that makes people feel safe, so to let their kids bike to school."

Pearson cites Statistics Canada data from 2001 to 2011 showing there has been a 50 per cent increase in people riding their bikes around the city.

He says the federal government contributes municipal grants for cycling infrastructure. He says it is a good idea for Whitehorse to have a plan in place, in order to access those funds.

The city has developed a public survey to find out how to better improve cycling in Whitehorse. The deadline to respond is Monday.