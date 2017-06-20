Yukon conservation officers are warning people to be on the lookout for a couple of bears spotted in the Riverdale area, of Whitehorse, on Tuesday morning.

"It is the last day of school and children are playing and participating in field trips in the area," says a notice from Yukon's Conservation Officer Services.

One brown-coloured black bear was seen by a conservation officer trying to cross the road at Selkirk Elementary School. The bear was last seen near the nearby Millennium Trail.

Two other schools are not far away — F.H. Collins Secondary and Christ the King Elementary.

A second bear was seen "hanging around the hillside beside the Whitehorse General Hospital", according to a notice from Yukon's Conservation Officer Services.

It's also a brown-coloured black bear, officials say, and it has an ear tag which means that conservation officers have dealt with the animal before. They also say the tag does not necessarily mean the bear is food-conditioned or dangerous.

A conservation officer is now patrolling near the hospital with rubber bullets. The hospital and the nearby schools have also been notified of the bear sightings.

Environment Yukon is asking anybody who sees a bear to call 1-800-661-0525 or 667-8005.