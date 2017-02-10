The Whitehorse airport's a little noisier than usual and some areas are being made smaller by construction barriers while renovations are underway.

Improvements are being made to several areas of the terminal building at Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport.

Brittanee Stewart, a spokesperson with the Department of Highways and Public Works, says the $1.6 million project is going well.

"The project is on schedule and is scheduled for completion by June 2017," she said.

The renovations include expanding the main floor boarding lounge to provide additional seating and wheelchair storage.

A second walk-through metal detector will be installed at security.

There will also be new barrier-free washrooms, a seating area on the second floor, a new air conditioning system, and even the gift shop will see some changes.

In 2016, more than 336,000 passengers travelled through the Whitehorse airport, compared to 198,000 in 2006.