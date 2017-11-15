The man tried to board a plane to Vancouver early Wednesday morning at the Whitehorse airport. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

Whitehorse RCMP stopped a man from boarding a plane to Vancouver early Wednesday morning, and arrested him for illegally carrying a gun.

Police say 31-year-old Abdirizak Mohamed Sahal attempted to board the plane with an undeclared firearm in his checked luggage. Police say the weapon was not loaded.

Sahal was taken into custody and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, and tampering with a serial number on a firearm.

He appeared in court on Wednesday afternoon and was remanded to custody until his next court appearance.