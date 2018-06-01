White Pass scenic train service suspended after rock slide

The White Pass & Yukon Route railway has suspended service until at least Sunday, after a rock slide damaged a bridge on the line, earlier this week.

The scenic train runs daily between Skagway, Alaska, and Carcross, Yukon, throughout the summer. The company said on a busy day, it might see 5,000 to 6,000 riders — many of them cruise ship passengers on day trips from Skagway.

Officials with the company hoped to have the service back in operation by the weekend, but they've run into some delays including bad weather.

The company could not say how much the shutdown and repairs will cost.

A spokesperson said the shutdown will continue through Saturday, with an update on repairs expected before Sunday.