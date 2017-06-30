Three people were treated for minor injuries in Whale Cove, Nunavut, after a five-year-old loaded and fired a high-powered rifle, according to RCMP.

In a news release, RCMP said the rifle had recently been unloaded following a hunting trip. The child located, loaded, and fired the rifle, causing shrapnel to injure two adults and a youth.

"Although the injuries were treated and were relatively minor in nature, the possibility to cause grievous bodily harm or death was extremely high," the release reads.

RCMP are reminding the public to properly store their firearms and ammunition, using trigger locks and securing them in a locked gun cabinet.

Police say that the Whale Cove RCMP detachment, as well as all other detachments in Nunavut, have trigger locks which they will give out free of charge.