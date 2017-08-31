Nunavut Arctic College has officially opened its new $3.87 million learning centre in Whale Cove.

The community was the last on the list in Nunavut to get an Arctic college learning centre. Now 25 communities have college programs students can attend.

The new learning centre has a daycare and three classrooms, including this kitchenette classroom for cooking classes. (Dorothy Tootoo)

"The community learning centre will offer adult programming," said Matthew Ayres, dean of Kivalliq Campus for Nunavut Arctic College.

"We are going to start in January with our adult basic essential skills and after that we are going to consult with the community to find out what programming they feel is most necessary to be run there."

The community learning centre also has a daycare. Ayres says they are looking for a partner to help run it.

"The reason the college likes to go that way is because we feel that local control over early childhood education is very important for cultural reasons."

Ayres says the building has three classrooms including a classroom with a kitchenette.