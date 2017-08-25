Whale Cove, Nunavut will soon have another tool in its fight for clean drinking water, as the community is set to be the recipient of $500,000 in funding for their emergency water supply project.

The funding, announced Friday, will come from both the federal and territorial governments. The Government of Canada will fund $375,000 towards the project, while the Government of Nunavut will contribute $125,000.

For the past three years, Whale Cove has faced a string of boil water advisories due to high amounts of coliform bacteria in the water system, with the most recent one beginning in late July.

According to the release, the funding will be used to install a portable water treatment unit, introducing three inline filters into Whale Cove's treatment process.

"Once implemented, the portable water treatment unit, secured under the Government of Canada's Small Communities Fund, will be available as a rapid response to other drinking water emergencies in Nunavut," the release reads.

In the release, Joe Savikataaq, Nunavut's community and government services minister, said the new unit "will significantly increase the quality of water for residents and will avoid boil water advisories until the current water treatment plant is upgraded."