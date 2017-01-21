One man is confirmed dead and two others are missing but presumed dead after their large Bombardier snowmobile broke through the ice near Whale Cove, Nunavut on Saturday morning.

Another man also fell through the ice but survived. All the men are from Rankin Inlet and are between 27 and 55 years old.

The men were on a cargo run from Rankin Inlet to Arviat at the time of the incident. They were transporting a truck and another snowmobile on qamutiks, a type of sled, when they fell through, according to an RCMP statement.

The Whale Cove RCMP is working with Nunavut's chief coroner in the investigation.

More to come.