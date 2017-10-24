A flight from Calgary to Yellowknife was diverted Monday night because of an "unruly passenger," according to Wood Buffalo RCMP.

The WestJet Encore flight landed at the airport in Fort McMurray and RCMP arrested an intoxicated male passenger, who was held in custody until he sobered up, according to a police news release.

Yellowknife's Bray Mernickle was on the plane.

He said he helped restrain a man who struck a female passenger.



"I was sitting behind him, so I grabbed him from behind and I lifted him up until the other passenger was able to grab him. I backed up one of his arms, and we walked him to the back of the plane," said Mernickle.

Mernickle said the man appeared drunk and was throwing his cellphone around the plane.

Westjet said it will not provide additional information about the incident on the de Havilland DHC-8-402 due to the involvement of law enforcement and the privacy of its passengers.

RCMP have not yet confirmed if charges have been laid.

Police said Transport Canada is looking into the incident.