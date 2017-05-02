A new elementary school in the Northern Quebec community of Wemindji is giving students there some much needed room to learn, as well as honouring a former student.

The Joy Ottereyes Rainbow Memorial School, which was officially inaugurated in a special ceremony at the end of April, is named after a Grade six student who passed away suddenly in 2010 as a result of an allergic reaction, according to school officials.

"She was a big part of the school." said Lee Ann Gilpin, Community Education Administrator. "She would have graduated that year. It was very sudden. It was a big shock to the school ... and community."

The community picked the name Joy after a naming competition last year.

"When they told me they had picked my entry, I had mixed emotions," said Charlene Miniquaken, Joy's mom. "I cried and was really overwhelmed." The "Rainbow" was added to the school's name because Joy loved rainbows.

Joy Ottereyes' mother, Charlene Miniquaken, holds the new school's crest [right]. The school's new name memorializes her daughter, who died suddenly after an allergic reaction in 2010. (submitted by Katherine Dehm)

"Our daughter used to make cards [and at the] end of her drawings, she used to mark them with rainbows," Miniquaken said.

The new school has also eased a serious overcrowding problem.

"We were using multipurpose rooms. We were using storage rooms as makeshift classrooms," Gilpin said. "It's a big difference. There is a lot of room now," adding even the community's high school students now have more space.

Wemindji's 275 elementary students have been at the new facility since August 2016.