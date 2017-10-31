Freda Alunik says it looks "just like spring" at her camp near the Mackenzie River.

"Like it's spring time. That's how it looks to me right now," Alunik told CBC Northwind host Wanda McLeod, calling from the roof of her cabin to get cell service.

Alunik's camp is located between Inuvik and Aklavik, N.W.T. For the past ten years, Alunik has gone to her camp and waited for freeze up.

"We can't really go anywhere. Only thing we can do is like set snares," said Alunik who's been at camp since Oct. 16. "We can't cross no rivers."

Views from Freda Alunik's camp on the Mackenzie. (Submitted by Freda Alunik)

Alunik said she could really feel and see the difference in the weather compared to other years.

"It was practically melting, and it was wet snow," she said, noting that she's seeing dark patches of open water.

She said she could also hear the river "just running and flowing and flowing," underneath a blanket of ice and show until Monday.

"Be careful on the ice," warns Alunik, for those who are eager to hop on their snowmachines.

'No delays whatsoever,' says ferry operator

"It's very nice. It's very unusual weather for us here in the North for sure," said Merle Carpenter, the regional superintendent in the Beaufort Delta region, in charge of ferry operations.

Carpenter said the ice is not freezing as of this week, and the water is "still slush," with a few pieces of ice floating by.

"So there's no delays whatsoever," he said, noting that both the Peel and Mackenzie River ferries are still open, and on a 72 hour notice for closure.

Carpenter said he got a few calls from the public Monday.

"[They] said, Jesus, that's the fastest that they've crossed the Mackenzie — there were no delays whatsoever. They were very pleased," said Carpenter.

"This time last year, or the years past, we're fighting - 20 C weather," he said.

With a warmer weather front in the region, Carpenter says ferry operations should extend a few extra days. He's expecting more ice build-up starting Thursday.