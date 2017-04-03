Striking municipal workers in Watson Lake, Yukon will be back on the job Tuesday, after the Yukon Employees Union (YEU) and the town reached a tentative agreement.
The deal — expected to be ratified by both sides on Tuesday — was reached Monday morning, according to Steve Geick of the YEU.
The 22 town workers hit the picket line last Monday afternoon, after a half-day lockout by the town. The tentative deal was reached almost exactly a week after the strike began — "almost to the hour," Geick said.
"The two negotiators and a mediator worked long hours over the weekend."
Geick would not reveal any details of the agreement, saying it must first be ratified. He said last month that the main outstanding issue in the dispute was the working hours of the town's protective services (fire and bylaw) staff.
"The main points of contention have been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of both parties," says a union news release.
Geick said the town council is expected to vote on the tentative agreement on Tuesday morning, and the employees on Tuesday afternoon.
In the meantime, though, the workers will report for work on Tuesday under a return to work protocol.
Geick said he's "very happy" with the deal, and proud of the workers' resolve during the short strike.
"For a small group of people, they stuck together," he said.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.