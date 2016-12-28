Crown prosecutors in Yukon intend to pursue a first degree murder conviction against a 31-year-old Watson Lake man, charged in connection with the death of an elderly man last week.

Alfred Thomas Chief appeared in Yukon Territorial Court on Wednesday for a bail hearing. He was charged with murder after 87-year-old Olson Wolftail was found dead inside a Watson Lake home, on Dec. 23.

The accused made a brief appearance in court on Wednesday, but did not speak. The court agreed to adjourn matters until Jan. 18, to allow Chief time to find representation through legal aid.

An autopsy on Wolftail's body was also scheduled to take place Wednesday in Vancouver.

The court heard that Chief consented to remand, which means he will remain in custody until his next appearance.

A first degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence with no possibility of parole for 25 years.