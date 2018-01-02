A Watson Lake man is facing a series of charges after allegedly assaulting another man and leaving him outside, and unprepared, on one of the coldest nights of the year.

Police say they responded to a report of an assault near the Mount Maichen ski hill, a few kilometres north of town, early Friday morning.

Sgt. Kent Langley of the Watson Lake RCMP say when officers found the victim, "he was not properly clothed for the conditions."

Langley says it was about –47 C at the time. Environment Canada confirmed that Watson Lake was the coldest place in Canada that day.

The victim was taken to hospital and later transferred to Whitehorse where he was treated for severe frostbite.

Police charged 23-year-old Christopher Richard Greek of Watson Lake with aggravated assault, along with several other charges including driving while disqualified and failing to comply with probation.