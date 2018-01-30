A large retail and office building in downtown Whitehorse has shifted so much in just a few years that its elevator is now out of service.

The Waterfront Station was built in 2012 along the Yukon River, next to Shipyards Park.

"We haven't had this particular problem in any of our other buildings, in a way that has created shifting that allows us to be concerned enough," said Rich Thompson, CEO of the developer, Northern Vision Development (NVD).

Rich Thompson of Northern Vision Development says structural engineers will inspect the problems. (CBC)

"Some shifting always occurs, the amount of shifting that would cause a frame in an elevator to get out of alignment is obviously of a greater concern."

Thompson says the building has had problems with the elevator before.

"The latest one is more significant because it involves the frame of the elevator having shifted slightly, so the doors won't close properly," he said.

Thompson says structural engineers will be brought in to look at the problem. He says NVD will also work with the building's tenants and owners who may in the meantime need space on the lower floor for customers.

There are currently 19 occupied units in the building.