Water line emergency repair leads to some Yellowknife taps shut off for the day

City responds to water line leak near Coast Fraser tower this morning, shuts taps off for area residents shortly after.

CBC News ·
Water rushes down a roadway near the Coast Fraser tower this morning in Yellowknife. Water to area residents has been turned off until repairs can be made. (Loren McGinnis/CBC)
Yellowknife's public works has shut off water to some neighbourhoods near the downtown core to make an emergency repair. The area affected is said to include 54 Ave, 52 St, 52 Ave, 51 St and 53 St.

The taps were said to be shut off Tuesday morning at approximately 8:45 a.m., and are expected to remain off for the entire day.
A utility vehicle supports a power line pole near the Coast Fraser tower after a significant water leak in the area. (Loren McGinnis/CBC)

City workers responded to a significant leak this morning near the Coast Fraser tower. Erosion of soil along the water's path required a utility truck to support a power line pole.

The source of the leak appeared to be under the parking lot beside the tower. The city has not yet said what the cause of the leak may have been, or what needs to be done to repair it.

With files from Loren McGinnis

