Water line emergency repair leads to some Yellowknife taps shut off for the day
Area of city near Coast Fraser tower to lose water for the day because of emergency repairs to water line
Yellowknife's public works has shut off water to some neighbourhoods near the downtown core to make an emergency repair. The area affected is said to include 54 Ave, 52 St, 52 Ave, 51 St and 53 St.
City workers responded to a significant leak this morning near the Coast Fraser tower. Erosion of soil along the water's path required a utility truck to support a power line pole.
The source of the leak appeared to be under the parking lot beside the tower. The city has not yet said what the cause of the leak may have been, or what needs to be done to repair it.
Puddles outside Coast Fraser Tower. This is the scene after what looks like a water main break - water shut off in area of 54th ave + 52nd st + 52 ave + 51st st + 53rd st for repairs all day <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yellowknife?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yellowknife</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yzf?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yzf</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNorth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNorth</a> <a href="https://t.co/k1PDKyPxOI">pic.twitter.com/k1PDKyPxOI</a>—@GabrielaPanza
With files from Loren McGinnis
