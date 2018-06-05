Water line emergency repair leads to some Yellowknife taps shut off for the day

Yellowknife's public works has shut off water to some neighbourhoods near the downtown core to make an emergency repair. The area affected is said to include 54 Ave, 52 St, 52 Ave, 51 St and 53 St.

A utility vehicle supports a power line pole near the Coast Fraser tower after a significant water leak in the area. (Loren McGinnis/CBC) The taps were said to be shut off Tuesday morning at approximately 8:45 a.m., and are expected to remain off for the entire day.

City workers responded to a significant leak this morning near the Coast Fraser tower. Erosion of soil along the water's path required a utility truck to support a power line pole.

The source of the leak appeared to be under the parking lot beside the tower. The city has not yet said what the cause of the leak may have been, or what needs to be done to repair it.