The search continues for the body of Eric Boutin, a Waswanipi, Que., man who went missing on a snowmobile trip earlier this week and may have fallen through ice.

Boutin went missing during an excursion after work at a remote hydroelectric station in the James Bay region of Quebec.

The Sûreté du Québec has confirmed that the employee left the La Grande-3 generating station on Jan. 9 by snowmobile, but did not appear at the spot where he had agreed to meet his colleagues.

When he did not show up for work the next day, police were notified.

SQ spokesperson Jean Tremblay says divers have been searching in the nearby reservoir after snowmobile tracks were seen leading to a spot where the man may have fallen through the ice.

Boutin's snowmobile was found, but the search for the body has been made more difficult because water levels fluctuate in the reservoir connected to the dam.

Boutin leaves behind his wife and two children, ages 8 and 12.

The La Grande-3 station is part of a series of hydroelectric installations on the La Grande River which empties into James Bay near the community of Chisasibi.