The season's first winter storm in the James Bay region of Quebec has put the water and ground search for Cree hunters missing since Oct. 17 on hold, and led to school closures, power outages and cancelled flights and Halloween activities in several communities.

Recovery crews located the body of a second hunter, Matthew Diamond, 43, on Saturday.

High winds, snow, freezing rain and slush hit the region on Monday and Tuesday and led to conditions too dangerous for searchers to be out on the water of Rupert's Bay, where four hunters went missing two weeks ago while on their way goose hunting.

"We've been on standby [Monday and Tuesday] because of the weather conditions," said Ryan Erless, director of community services for Waskaganish, noting that they planned to resume Wednesday based on a favourable weather forecast.

Unsafe roads, power out

A truck that slid off the road in bad weather. (Sophia Cheezo)

The winter storm, with winds gusting up to 90 kilometres per hour, has led to multiple accidents on area highways. Parents who travelled to a weekend Cree Minor Broomball tournament in Val d'Or, were told to stay put on Monday rather than travel back home.

The Cree community of Nemaska, population 800, has been without power for much of the last two days after a truck hit a Hydro pole on Monday, then the winter storm cut power again in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Close to 100 Hydro customers in Waskaganish were without power most of Tuesday. A repair crew from the provincial utility was expected to arrive in Nemaska Tuesday evening after a challenging trip because of the storm.

Schools in Waskaganish, Eastmain and Nemaska were closed Monday. Many of the Cree communities have postponed Halloween activities until Nov. 1.

The crew that found the body of Matthew Diamond Saturday. The searchers are from Wemindji. (Submitted by Roy Weistche)

'Love is shown' at funeral

Funeral services were held Monday in Waskaganish for John Patrick Salt, 48, the first hunter whose body was found after the group's boat capsized. Many people from other Cree communities attended the service, including Mandy Gull, the deputy grand chief for the Grand Council of Crees of Eeyou Istchee. Gull spent some time at the command post at the community's fire hall.

"It shows in how they went about this, that this community is very close and tight knit," said Gull. "There is a lot of compassion and a lot of hope shared, and I wish to say to the Search and Rescue team, that what they are doing is very brave and I wish to thank all of the other communities who sent their teams here too."

Gull also wanted to extend thanks to the Ontario Cree communities, several of which have sent volunteer search crews over the last two weeks.

"I find it moving that this has evolved into something like this, where love is shown and we are supporting those who are affected by this tragedy," said Gull.

"Even if we are one big nation, we are here for those who are going through this hard time."