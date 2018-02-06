A warrant is out for the arrest of a man who failed to show up to N.W.T. Supreme Court to face child porn charges.

Delbert Wright was scheduled to plea to charges of possession and sharing child pornography Tuesday afternoon in Yellowknife.

Defense lawyer Michael Hansen told Supreme Court Judge Andrew Mahar that Wright was scheduled to fly to Yellowknife from Hay River Tuesday morning. Although the flight was delayed, it had landed more than two hours before his court appearance.

Hansen told the judge he tried to call him several times and his cellphone went straight to voicemail, and his father didn't know where he was, either.

Hansen said he was "surprised and somewhat concerned" for Wright's well-being, considering the nature of the charges.

RCMP charged Wright in January 2017 for crimes he allegedly committed between January and June 2016.