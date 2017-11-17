An arrest warrant has been issued in Yukon for a man charged with harassment and mischief relating to incidents at Whitehorse Elementary School last month.

52-year-old David Nesbitt was previously arrested and charged at the end of October. He was released on the condition that he stay 50 metres away from the school. He was also barred from possessing a cellphone or any recording device.

Nesbitt missed his next appearance in Yukon Territorial Court, on Nov. 8. A warrant was issued for his arrest that day.

A second warrant was issued by a Yukon Justice of the Peace on Wednesday. It states Nesbitt failed to report to a bail supervisor upon his release, and that there are "reasonable grounds to believe that it is necessary in the public interest to issue this warrant for the arrest of the accused."

Nesbitt's recent posts on social media suggest he has been in Vancouver since at least Oct. 28.

An RCMP spokesperson said his departure from Yukon was "not organized" by police.

According to RCMP, Nesbitt was reportedly seen filming over the school's fence during the afternoon of Oct. 24. Witnesses believed he was recording videos of the school, students and staff. Officers spoke with him and he left the area.

After further investigation, police learned about an earlier incident at the school on Oct. 14, for which Nesbitt was then arrested and charged with harassment and mischief under $5,000.