Walter Strong, Mackenzie Scott

Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Whitehorse
Drifting Snow
-4°C
Yellowknife
Light Snow
-19°C
Inuvik
Ice Crystals
-24°C
Iqaluit
Light Snow
-4°C
Kuujjuaq
Light Snow
-5°C
Latest North News Headlines
- New Supreme Court of Canada justice served on N.W.T. and Nunavut Courts of Appeal
- After mistrial, drug trial for Yellowknife men rescheduled to July
- $175M in federal money for working poor goes unclaimed
- Yellowknife city council made mistake when it dismissed appeal, judge decides
- Rankin Inlet MMIWG hearing to stay in community, moved to a hotel
-
'Why didn't you jump out?' Iqaluit man elated after being reunited with puppy following boat fire
0:30
It was a rough start to the week for Everton Michael Lewis, who says he went for a Monday morning coffee run and came back to find his home in flames - but he was all smiles after being reunited with his puppy, which escaped the blaze.
-
Bowhead whales exfoliate in Cumberland Sound, Nunavut
1:04
Canadian researchers recently caught bowhead whales in an intimate act of deep exfoliation in Nunavut waters.
-
Louis Sebert defends record as N.W.T. cabinet minister before vote to oust him from cabinet.
8:06
N.W.T. Justice Minister Louis Sebert narrowly survived a vote to remove him from cabinet on Oct. 18, after losing a confidence vote during the legislative assembly's midterm review. Here, Sebert speaks to MLAs immediately before the vote.
-
Flying over the wreck of HMS Erebus
0:56
CBC's Kate Kyle takes a flight over the wreck of HMS Erebus near Gjoa Haven, Nunavut, with the Inuit guardians program. The unique arrangement has 17 local Inuit working with Parks Canada to watch over the wrecks of HMS Erebus and HMS Terror.
- Tory leader calls on federal finance minister to resign amid 'cloud of suspicion'
- See how your career path compares to that of other Canadians
- Trump under fire for retweeting anti-Muslim videos from British far-right group
- Prehistoric women's arms were stronger than those of today's elite rowers
- A Prairie Home Companion's Garrison Keillor fired over alleged improper behaviour
