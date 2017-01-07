From the top of Tin Can Hill, a frosty-faced Sheena Tremblay took in the view.

"There is a beautiful sunrise, trees are all frosty and white, and the oranges and yellows are amazing on the lake," she said Thursday morning as she trekked up the popular trail in Yellowknife.

Tremblay had just walked a little bit closer to Tuktoyaktuk, one of the northernmost communities in the territory, without having to step one foot out of town.

Danielle Bohemier Bernasconi from Team Nav Can Tuk Walkers walked to Tuk in 2016. (Facebook/NWT Recreation and Parks Association)

It's part of the territory-wide fitness program Walk to Tuk — a wellness and community-building exercise.

Teams of up to 20 can register and they have from Jan. 3 to Feb. 28 to collectively walk a total of 1,658 kilometres — the distance from Fort Providence to Tuktoyaktuk — anywhere within and around their own communities.

The program awards four to five kilometres per every hour walked; that's just over 331 hours of collective walking to do in just over a month.

An interactive map tracks all teams' progress throughout the program.

Isabella Thrasher walked to Tuk with her team PaulatukNanuks in 2016. (Facebook/NWT Recreation and Parks Association)

Walk to Tuk started in 2011 with 550 participants.

The idea originated from a not-so-successful attempt at getting people active during the winter.

"We used to have a nordic walking program that provided poles and training for people to organize their own community walking groups," said Tremblay, the co-ordinator for the program run by the NWT Recreation and Parks Association.

"We were finding it hard to engage people in the winter so Walk to Tuk was born."

Joe Caidler's frosty face (and gear) from 2016's Walk to Tuk. (Facebook/NWT Recreation and Parks Association)

"Last year, we had over 2,500 people participate, which was amazing," said Tremblay. "So our goal and hope for this year is to have even more than that."

So far, 168 teams signed up this season, and the number is growing daily, says Tremblay.

Terry Woolf walked with his team, Walking w our Sisters. (Facebook/NWT Recreation and Parks Association)

Team Walka Walka Walka members Naomi Grandjambe and niece posing for a photo on their Walk to Tuk. (Facebook/NWT Recreation and Parks Association)

This year, teams are challenged not only to make it to Tuk, but to walk back, a goal of 3,370 kilometres — or 663 hours of walking.

There's a grand prize of a flight pass from First Air on the line. Anyone who completes the challenge will be entered into the draw. There are other prizes for teams, captains and for submitting your frosty-faced photos and stories like these.

Sadetlo Scott and Pup posing on their Walk to Tuk in Yellowknife last year. (Facebook/NWT Recreation and Parks Association)

Team Keep on Tukn member Kanneth Leet kept on "Tukn" last year. (Facebook/NWT Recreation and Parks Association)