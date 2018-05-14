Fort Liard suspends firefighting, officials say there aren't enough volunteers

The hamlet council in Fort Liard, N.W.T., suspended firefighting services in the community because there aren't enough trained volunteers to do the job safely.

The council made the decision at its meeting last Thursday. Posters telling residents the news went up a day later, explained Alan Harris, Fort Liard's manager of municipal operations and a former fire chief in the community.

"It's a liability risk," Harris said. "We don't want to risk people's lives."

The hamlet requires 10 people to be trained on the fire equipment at all times to safely run the volunteer fire service, but that hasn't been the case in some time, he said.

The hamlet cannot send people who are not properly trained into a dangerous situation, he said.

Earlier this year two other communities in the N.W.T. — Norman Wells and Fort Providence — made similar decisions, though both communities had plans in place to return the service shortly afterwards.

Harris organized a meeting Monday night for people interested in getting the training to come and learn what they need to do to become firefighters.

"It's about the community. If you don't have the people volunteering, you don't have a firefighting service," he said.

In the meantime residents are asked to take extra care with fire and anyone with questions on getting the firefighting service back should go to the hamlet office.