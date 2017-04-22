Pointing to an increase in Inuit members of the Law Society of Nunavut, Friday was the first time an Inuk lawyer sponsored another Inuk lawyer in her application to the Nunavut bar.

Nunavut MLA (and former premier) Paul Okalik sponsored Violet Ford in a ceremony held at the Nunavut courthouse.

"I think it's very important to have more Inuit in the court system to address many of the issues that Inuit face in the judicial system," said Ford.

"We have our own perspective on how those issues are to be addressed and how to bring it into the court system where those type of disputes are settled."

Ford, Sharkey and MLA Paul Okalik, who sponsored her application to the Nunavut bar. (Sara Frizzell/CBC)

Ford became Canada's first female Inuk lawyer when she was first called to the bar more than two decades ago.

From Makkovik, Labrador, she has been called to the bar in the Northwest Territories, Newfoundland and Upper Canada, and says she is now hoping to move to Iqaluit.

In her career, she has served as vice president of the Inuit Circumpolar Council and assisted in drafting the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People.

Ford takes the oath to become a member of the bar in Nunavut. (Sara Frizzell/CBC)

Currently living in Ottawa, she works as in-house legal counsel for the Assembly of First Nations.

Okalik, Nunavut's first Inuk lawyer, called it "a great day for Nunavut", saying he hoped that the event would inspire more Inuit to pursue careers in the legal field.

Ford plans to start a private practice serving Indigenous clients, when she moves north this summer.