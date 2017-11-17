A Pangnirtung, Nunavut, man is facing several charges after violently attacking a man, and assaulting a woman in Iqaluit on Tuesday, says RCMP.

Police found a man outside a building in the 600 block in Iqaluit, covered in blood and with multiple stab wounds Tuesday. Police also found a woman inside who had been assaulted.

Thirty-nine-year-old Dave Sowdluapik of Pangnirtung was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, resisting arrest and two failing to comply charges.

The wounded man was brought to the hospital, says police.

This is one of two brutal attacks that happened in Iqaluit in the past week.

A man was found inside a garbage bin severely injured on Sunday, according to police.

These are two separate incidents, says Const. Henry Coman of Iqaluit RCMP.

"The people involved in both incidents were known to each other," said Coman. "It wasn't a random attack and we don't fear for the public's safety."