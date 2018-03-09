Victoria Gold says it can continue construction at the Eagle Gold project mine site near Mayo, Yukon, after receiving $505 million in construction financing.
The company says it now has entered into agreements with three companies to secure the funding.
Construction of the gold mine began last summer, but the company was struggling to fully fund the project.
"I think it means a lot more opportunities for businesses and individuals," says Scott Bolton the mayor of Mayo.
"It's gonna give people options, which is great."
He says he is looking forward to the benefits his town will receive from the project.
The mine is located 85 kilometres north of Mayo on Na-Cho Nyak Dun traditional territory.
Victoria Gold has already signed an impact benefits agreement with the First Nation.
The open pit mine will employ about 400 people. Victoria Gold says it plans to process about 26,000 tonnes of ore per day and another 26,000 tonnes of waste rock per day.
The life of the mine is expected to be 10 to 20 years.
The company says it expects to have its first pour of gold in the second half of 2019.
