Skip to Main Content
SUV engulfed in flames at Yellowknife apartments in overnight fire

Notifications

SUV engulfed in flames at Yellowknife apartments in overnight fire

An overnight fire in a Yellowknife parking lot Monday destroyed an SUV, according to the city.

A red SUV was in flames and smoke was coming out of the back of a truck

CBC News ·
The fire department in Yellowknife. Firefighters responded to an SUV on fire Monday morning in the parking lot of Beck Court apartments in Yellowknife. (Mike Gibbins/CBC)

A red SUV was on fire in a Yellowknife parking lot early Monday morning, according to a city news release.

Five firefighters responded to the fire at around 3 a.m. to the parking lot of Beck Court apartments. They found the SUV in flames, and saw smoke coming out of the back of a half-ton truck parked next to it.

An ignited gas trail was leaking from the SUV and flowed downhill, under the truck and three other vehicles, says the release. Firefighters used a compressed system of water, air and foam to extinguish the flames and protect the vehicles against the gas trail. 

Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour and a half, and it didn't appear any other vehicles were exposed to the flames, said the city. 

The city said the N.W.T. Office of the Fire Marshal and the RCMP were notified.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us