SUV engulfed in flames at Yellowknife apartments in overnight fire

A red SUV was on fire in a Yellowknife parking lot early Monday morning, according to a city news release.

Five firefighters responded to the fire at around 3 a.m. to the parking lot of Beck Court apartments. They found the SUV in flames, and saw smoke coming out of the back of a half-ton truck parked next to it.

An ignited gas trail was leaking from the SUV and flowed downhill, under the truck and three other vehicles, says the release. Firefighters used a compressed system of water, air and foam to extinguish the flames and protect the vehicles against the gas trail.

Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour and a half, and it didn't appear any other vehicles were exposed to the flames, said the city.

The city said the N.W.T. Office of the Fire Marshal and the RCMP were notified.