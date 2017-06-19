A Whitehorse woman who pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from her employer over the course of a year, has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and a year of supervised probation.

Yukon Territorial Court judge Raymond Wyant said Kessie Ann Vandrie broke the trust of her employer, Mic Mac Motors, "for her own profit and gain."

Wyant found that Vandrie had no previous criminal record when she began working for the auto dealership. She served as the business's comptroller for four years, occupying a position of trust that she eventually took advantage of.

The theft occurred between January 2014 and February 2015, in 55 separate transactions. Wyant found the theft was "deliberate, planned and premeditated."

The judge also noted an "aggravating feature" of the crime — Vandrie had become "quite good friends" with her employer, taking trips together, and getting their families together for several days.

"There is always a sense of betrayal, of course, when someone takes money after having been given a position of trust to guard your interests, but it is exacerbated, in my respectful view, in this particular case by the personal sense of betrayal," Wyant wrote.

Wyant also noted that the business lost more than just the $46,939 in stolen funds. He estimates more than $100,000 more in lost accounts receivable, overtime, and labour to "untangle this web of deceit."

He also found a lack of mitigating circumstances — for example, addiction issues — that might warrant consideration when sentencing.

"There does not appear to be any type of reason for motivation, other than for personal profit or gain," he wrote.

"There is nothing exceptional in this theft, frankly."

Jail sends an 'appropriate message'

Vandrie's lawyer suggested a conditional discharge, but the judge said that would be "absolutely contrary to the public interest".

A jail sentence, Wyant said, "would not only send the appropriate message to others, but would appropriately reflect this Court's denunciation of this particular offence."

Vandrie is serving her 90-day sentence intermittently at Whitehorse Correctional Centre. She appears at the jail on Friday evenings, and released on Monday morning. She's to do the same on every consecutive weekend until the full sentence is served.

An intermittent sentence with a period of probation, Wyant decided, would allow Vandrie a better chance at rehabilitation.

He also issued a restitution order to Vandrie's former employer for $46,939.