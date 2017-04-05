Utqiagvik, Alaska, will host the next Inuit Circumpolar Council General Assembly July 16-19, 2018, bringing together delegates from Greenland, Canada, Alaska and Russia.

That community returned to its traditional Inupiat name last December after being known as Barrow for more than 150 years.

"As Inuit, we are the people of the land in the Arctic who will continue to advance the livelihoods of our people through the unification of our innovative ideas within our circumpolar region," Utqiagvik Mayor Harry Browar Jr. said in a statement.

ICC assemblies take place every four years, rotating between Canada, Alaska and Greenland. Inuvik hosted the last assembly in 2014.

Two other Inuit Circumpolar Council meetings are scheduled this year. Canada is hosting a wildlife management meeting and Greenland is hosting an education summit.

The council will also present a statement at the Arctic Council's meeting of ministers in Fairbanks, Alaska, in May, when the chair of the Arctic Council passes to Finland.