A pipe carrying wastewater across the Yukon River is leaking and the repairs are estimated to cost $850,000.

The leak was discovered in the pipe that carries wastewater from Porter Creek and Whistle Bend to the Livingstone Trail Environmental Control Facility across the river.

It's a "bona fide emergency because of risk to public health, city property, private property, and the environment," according to the budget amendment report put forth to Whitehorse city council on Monday.

The report stated approval for a repair project is "urgent because of the significant environmental risk of operation without a redundant backup on this system."

The system has been running only on a backup pipe since November.

"We have not seen any evidence of an environmental breach here into the Yukon River," said Peter O'Blenes, the city's director of infrastructure and operations.

"We're fairly confident that there wasn't a lot that has leaked out."

However, he said they won't know for sure until they start digging and learn which way the plume has gone. The repairs need to be made before next winter, he said.

Administration has recommended that city council amend its 2018 - 2020 capital budget and approve the creation of a new capital project for design and construction of the Porter Creek Flush System Repair, which will cost an estimated $850,000.

The goal is to have engineers on the job come springtime and construction underway by July, but not all councillors thought that was quick enough.

"It seems like if you start construction in July that's really going to be pushing it to get finished by freeze-up," Coun. Betty Irwin said.

Council will vote on the budget amendment on Jan. 12.