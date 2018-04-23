Iqaluit RCMP warn of unsafe conditions at floe edge after hunter falls through

RCMP in Iqaluit are warning hunters about unstable ice conditions near Pink Lady Island, after a hunter went through the ice Sunday.

This weekend, a hunting party had gotten separated and one of the hunters went through the ice, along with his snowmobile and qamutik. He managed to get out with the help of a passing hunter, according to a police news release Monday.

The hunter was found safe on the island, and was unaware he was reported missing, stated police.

Iqaluit search and rescue was called to the area. The search and rescue teams determined in a followup that there were no other signs of a snowmobile going through the ice in the area, according to the release.

RCMP stated they want to remind hunters and residents travelling to the floe edge can be dangerous.