Public health officials are warning the public about a tattoo artist who may be working in Yellowknife without a licence.

The artist is offering their services in people's homes with potentially unsanitary tools, according to the office of Chief Public Health Officer.

"Tattoo services require sterile equipment and a sanitary environment to prevent transmission of skin infections and blood-borne systemic infections such as HIV, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C," the office said in a press release Monday.

The only licensed tattoo and piercing service in Yellowknife is Harley's Hardrock Shirt Shack, says the government.

People who have recently received tattoos from an unlicensed artist are encouraged to contact the Yellowknife Public Health at 867-920-6570 to get tested for diseases.