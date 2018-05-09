Feds to invest over $1M in Nunavut-based fish research and restoration

The Government of Canada has announced it's investing $1,261,890 over five years in University of Waterloo research projects that will help identify and restore coastal ecosystems in northern Canada.

The university is set to work with the Kugluktuk Hunter and Trappers Organization to identify migratory patterns and overwintering habits of Arctic char and Dolly Varden trout in the Coppermine River and other river systems near Kugluktuk, Nunavut.

The study will also include a restoration plan for one to two high priority streams that support fisheries and are subject to low-flow events and fish stranding-when a fish is found dead on the water or shore or unable to return to the water under its own power.

"I am pleased that our collaboration with these academic institutions will promote healthy, thriving ecosystems in Canada's Arctic for future generations," Dominic LeBlanc, Canada's Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard said in a statement.

The funding comes from the $75 million Coastal Restoration Fund, which supports projects that contribute to coastal restoration in Canada with a focus on multi-year projects that include Indigenous groups.

It's part of the $1.5 billion federal Oceans Protection Plan, which aims to protect Canadian coasts and waterways.