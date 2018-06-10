Mediator to step into dispute between union and N.W.T. government over wages

The Union of Northern Workers expects to begin mediation in the fall to resolve their ongoing contract dispute with the Government of the Northwest Territories.

Union president Todd Parsons told CBC both sides had "reached an impasse" and that they will not be meeting to negotiate again until there is a mediator present — most likely in October.

"Things are not going well," he said.

Parsons said the government and union agreed on a mediator within the last two weeks, but he did not want to name that individual before a date is agreed upon, in case the mediator is unavailable and they have to find someone else.

The parties began negotiating a new contract in 2016. David Roberts, a union-side labour law expert at the Nova Scotia firm Pink Larkin, said the length of time the union and government has spent bargaining is "not unusual."

Possibility of a strike

Mediation may bring the parties closer to a resolution, but it is also one of the steps the union must take before going on strike.

The territory's Public Service Act requires that the union and government agree on a plan to provide essential services during a work stoppage, that they work with a mediator, and that the union serve a strike notice before a legal strike can occur.

Todd Parsons speaks to the crowd rallying at the N.W.T. legislative assembly in March. He said negotations between the union and territorial government "are not going well." (Randi Beers/CBC)

In April, the union announced that 70 per cent of its membership had voted in favour of a strike.

"We're going to do everything we can to go on strike but it was important for the employer to see how strong the bargaining team's positions are supported by the membership," Parsons told CBC on Friday.

However, Parsons has consistently refused to reveal how much of the membership actually showed up to vote.

"I'm not prepared to release any numbers in relation to our strike vote results," he said, confirming only that the turnout was higher than that of the Northwest Territories' last election in 2015, which was 44.3 per cent.

Buttons and postcards the union's office in downtown Yellowknife. Union negotiators want a three per cent salary increase every year for three years. (Katie Toth/CBC News)

In an interview with Cabin Radio, which first reported that the territory and the union would be selecting a mediator, Parsons said that saving the turnout information was a "strategic decision" but that it was "something very favourable."

Union negotiators want a three per cent salary increase every year for three years. The government offered no salary increases in the first two years, a one per cent increase in year three, and a 1.1 per cent increase in the final year. The first two years would be retroactive.

A finance spokesperson previously told CBC News that the government can't afford the union's financial demands.

The department did not respond to questions from the CBC.