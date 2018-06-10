Mediator to step into dispute between union and N.W.T. government over wages
'Things are not going well,' says union president Todd Parsons
The Union of Northern Workers expects to begin mediation in the fall to resolve their ongoing contract dispute with the Government of the Northwest Territories.
Union president Todd Parsons told CBC both sides had "reached an impasse" and that they will not be meeting to negotiate again until there is a mediator present — most likely in October.
"Things are not going well," he said.
Parsons said the government and union agreed on a mediator within the last two weeks, but he did not want to name that individual before a date is agreed upon, in case the mediator is unavailable and they have to find someone else.
The parties began negotiating a new contract in 2016. David Roberts, a union-side labour law expert at the Nova Scotia firm Pink Larkin, said the length of time the union and government has spent bargaining is "not unusual."
Possibility of a strike
Mediation may bring the parties closer to a resolution, but it is also one of the steps the union must take before going on strike.
The territory's Public Service Act requires that the union and government agree on a plan to provide essential services during a work stoppage, that they work with a mediator, and that the union serve a strike notice before a legal strike can occur.
In April, the union announced that 70 per cent of its membership had voted in favour of a strike.
"We're going to do everything we can to go on strike but it was important for the employer to see how strong the bargaining team's positions are supported by the membership," Parsons told CBC on Friday.
However, Parsons has consistently refused to reveal how much of the membership actually showed up to vote.
"I'm not prepared to release any numbers in relation to our strike vote results," he said, confirming only that the turnout was higher than that of the Northwest Territories' last election in 2015, which was 44.3 per cent.
In an interview with Cabin Radio, which first reported that the territory and the union would be selecting a mediator, Parsons said that saving the turnout information was a "strategic decision" but that it was "something very favourable."
Union negotiators want a three per cent salary increase every year for three years. The government offered no salary increases in the first two years, a one per cent increase in year three, and a 1.1 per cent increase in the final year. The first two years would be retroactive.
A finance spokesperson previously told CBC News that the government can't afford the union's financial demands.
The department did not respond to questions from the CBC.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.