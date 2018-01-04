Quebec's police watchdog is still reviewing the circumstances around a police shooting that left one man dead on Dec. 28.

Seven members of the BEI were dispatched to the Northern Quebec community of Umiujaq to investigate shortly after the shooting.

The man who was killed has been identified as David Sappa, 22.

In a news release issued Dec. 29, the BEI said two Kativik Regional Police Force officers went to Sappa's house to arrest him, where he refused to follow police. While one officer remained, the other officer went back to get a warrant to enter the home.

That's when Sappa, armed with a knife, headed to the local community centre where an activity was taking place, when police tried to stop him.

He started heading toward them, and police fired at him.

Sappa was taken to hospital, where he died.