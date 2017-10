Police in Quebec are investigating the death of an 11-year-old girl near Umiujaq.

The Sûreté du Québec confirms that the child's body was found about 1.5 kilometres outside the Nunavik community on Saturday evening.

Police say she had been reported missing the day before by the Kativik Regional Police Force.

Investigators from the SQ's major crimes unit are going to the community.

Police would not release any more information about the girl's death.