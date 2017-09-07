A man is facing charges after allegedly hitting two pedestrians with a stolen vehicle in Umiujaq, Que.

The Kativik Regional Police Force says the incident happened at about 8 p.m. on Saturday. They say the 29-year-old suspect stole the car and was driving it at a high speed when the vehicle hit two women walking.

"He then abandoned the vehicle and ran away on the land," the statement said.

With help from the public, the police force says officers arrested the suspect two days later.

The Sûreté du Québec confirmed to the CBC that the women are aged 20 and 29. They are in hospital in Montreal with "severe injuries."

As of Wednesday, the suspect was being detained at the police station in Umiujaq and was facing charges of impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, and hit-and-run causing bodily harm.

The Sûreté du Québec would not release the suspect's name, as he has not been formally charged yet.