As the popularity of aerial drones reaches new heights, an Inuvik school is offering a safety course to make sure people have the training they need.

Aurora College held its first three-day ground school training course for unmanned aerial vehicles last week.

"There are still lots of people, aircraft and helicopters in the area and in order for them to work together, they need to understand the common ground," said Sterling Cripps, president of Canadian Unmanned Incorporated, who taught the course.​

"By taking this next step being successful in a ground school, [they're] understanding airspace rules and regulations and becoming efficient, safe pilots."

A student in the drone safety course operates his UAV. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

Students in the full class of 10 earned their restricted operator's certificate for radio communication at the end of the course.

David Stewart, who works for the Inuvialuit Communications Society, said the training is important.

"I consider myself a pretty safe person and safe pilot when I fly but I learned so many things about myself, things I wasn't really paying attention to in the past," he said.

Steward is one of about four students who took the course hoping to eventually earn a special flight licence that will let him sell the photos and video he gets from his drone.

"Flying helps tell your story with more depth," he said. "This will allow us to create much better imagery of the North, in a safe legal way."

Organizers say they hope to offer courses in both Yellowknife and Inuvik in the future.